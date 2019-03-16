Home

Doyle B Shaffer Inc
45-09 Little Neck Parkway
Little Neck, NY 11362
(718) 229-4949
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Doyle B. Shaffer, Inc Funeral Home
45-09 Little Neck Parkway
Little Neck, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church
592 Middle Neck Road
Great Neck, NY
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:15 AM
All Saints Cemetery
855 Middle Neck Road
Great Neck, NY
View Map
Janet C. Senecal Notice
SENECAL- Janet C., 6/12/1926 - 3/13/2019 passed away peacefully and with great expectation of joy. Beloved daughter of the late Jean and Neal Senecal. Devoted sister of the late Dorothy. Dearest friend of Kathleen Nocera. Faithful, enthusiastic employee of North Shore Hospital for 45 years. Reposing at Doyle B. Shaffer, Inc. Funeral Home, Little Neck Prkwy. at Northern Blvd. Little Neck, N.Y. on Sunday 2-6PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday 9:45AM. at St. Aloysius Church Great Neck, N.Y. Interment all Saints Cemetery in lieu of flowers donations to: North Shore Hospital Volunteer Program 300 Community Drive Manhasset, NY 11030 would bring joy to Jan's heart.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 16, 2019
