Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Delaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Delaney Notice
Delaney - Janet E. on April 2, 2020, age 72, of East Norwich, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret Delaney. Loving sister of Margaret Michaelsen (Art), Kathleen Coston, Elizabeth Honaski, Carol Daub (Randall) and the late William. Loving aunt of Marty, Sean Bruce, Bill, Susan, David, Danny, Kate and Cindy plus 6 grand nieces and nephews. In light of the current circumstances the family will be holding a service and celebration of life at a later date. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -