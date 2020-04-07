|
Delaney - Janet E. on April 2, 2020, age 72, of East Norwich, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret Delaney. Loving sister of Margaret Michaelsen (Art), Kathleen Coston, Elizabeth Honaski, Carol Daub (Randall) and the late William. Loving aunt of Marty, Sean Bruce, Bill, Susan, David, Danny, Kate and Cindy plus 6 grand nieces and nephews. In light of the current circumstances the family will be holding a service and celebration of life at a later date. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2020