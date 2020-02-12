|
MORO - Janet E. passed away on February 10, 2020 at the age of 84. Janet was born to John and Emelia Daken in Brooklyn, NY. After spending her summers at Ebbets Field worshiping the Dodgers, and graduating from OLPH and Bay Ridge HS in Brooklyn, she worked as a telephone company clerk where she met the love of her life, John D. Moro, to whom she was married for 62 years. After raising her 4 children, Janet found her calling as a special education teacher in the Port Washington school system. Throughout her life, she modeled strength and beauty by the way she cared for and loved her family, friends and students. She will be remembered as a lover of the beach, lighthouses, sunsets, Montauk, and the Mets. She is predeceased by her husband, John Moro Sr.; her son, John Moro Jr.; sister Barbara Keller and brother John Daken. She is survived by her children Stephen, Matt and Jeanne; her daughters-in-law, Donna, Lynn-Ann, Antoinette, and son-in-law Pat; her 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Zachary, Matthew, Kristin, Nicholas, Julia, Brendan, Alexa, Caroline and Dean.; and her sister Regina Treacy. Family will receive friends to celebrate Janet's life at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY, Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 11:15am at Church of St. Aidan, Williston Park, NY. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020