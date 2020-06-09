Janet Fries
FRIES - Janet (Jano), longtime resident of Franklin Square passed peacefully on June 7, 2020, after a brave battle with Covid-19. Janet was the beloved sister of the late Doris J. Ryan and Robert Fries and is survived by her many nieces and nephews from the Ryan, Cunningham, Stephens, Fanelli, Mulhearn, Denig and Williams families. Janet was the activities director at Queen of Peace Residence Home for over 20 years; a career she cared deeply for and which brought her great joy. She was a devoted member of Association St. Jeanne Jugan which gave her the opportunity to share in the spirituality of the Little Sisters of the Poor at Queen of Peace. Janet will be dearly missed by the many people who loved her and whose lives she touched. For those who wish to honor her life, a donation to the Little Sisters of the Poor can be made in her name.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 9, 2020.
