MARSALA - Janet G. a longtime resident of Nesconset, NY on April 30, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19. Beloved mother of Joanne (Jim) Bernabeo, Peter Marsala and Christine (Tom) Sposato. Cherished grandmother of Peter, Andrew, Matthew, Emily, Katie and Samuel. Cherished sister of Loretta Howard. Arrangements entrusted to the Vigliante family at the the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY. Janet's funeral service will be available on the Branch website via webcast Monday 1-2 pm with a Religious Service at 1:30 PM. Interment to follow at the Smithtown Cemetery, Smithtown, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020