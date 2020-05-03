Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Funeral service
Monday, May 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Monday, May 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Marsala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet G. Marsala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet G. Marsala Notice
MARSALA - Janet G. a longtime resident of Nesconset, NY on April 30, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19. Beloved mother of Joanne (Jim) Bernabeo, Peter Marsala and Christine (Tom) Sposato. Cherished grandmother of Peter, Andrew, Matthew, Emily, Katie and Samuel. Cherished sister of Loretta Howard. Arrangements entrusted to the Vigliante family at the the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY. Janet's funeral service will be available on the Branch website via webcast Monday 1-2 pm with a Religious Service at 1:30 PM. Interment to follow at the Smithtown Cemetery, Smithtown, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Branch Funeral Home
Download Now