WHITE - Janet L., 80 years old, passed away on April 12, 2020, longtime resident of Plainview, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy White. Loving sister of James White (Arlene Reynolds). Janet touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew her. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private interment was held at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:15 am. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, Hicksville, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020