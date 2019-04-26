|
PUCCIARELLI Janet M., 91, of Glen Head, NY; passed away on April 22, 2019. Janet was predeceased by her husband, Donato Pucciarelli and her son, Andrew Pucciarelli. She is survived by her two daughters, Donna (James) Reuter, Margo (Richard) Przybylski, and daughter-in-law Elaine Pucciarelli as well as grand-children Jason (Haylie) Reuter, Justin (Erin Coultry) Reuter, Eric (Janelle) Pucciarelli, Marc Pucciarelli, Andrew (Netta Weinstein) Przybylski, and Leah (Jamie Dougherty) Przybylski. She is also survived by great grandchildren Hudson and Maiya Pucciarelli, and Maya and Ari Weinstein-Przybylski. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 10 am to 12 pm with a Funeral service to follow at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: North Shore Soup Kitchen - www.northshoresoupkitchen.org or Boys and Girls' Club of the Capital Area - www.bgccapitalarea.org/donate
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2019