Bryant Funeral Home Inc
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home
411 Old Town Road
East Setauket, NY
Janet M. Scott Notice
SCOTT - Janet M. of Coram, NY peacefully passed at the age of 81 on November 17, 2019. Janet was the board member of Les Jardins association and retired from the Boys and Girls Club of Suffolk County. Daughter of the late John Wesley Southard and Agnes C. Southard. Loving mother of Donna (John) Kasper, A. Paul (Betty) Andrews and grandmother to Faye, John, Jillian and Matthew and loving sister to Linda A. Southard. Family and friends may visit Sunday, November 24, 2-4pm at Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, East Setauket, NY. Interment Monday November 25 at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk, Inc. www.visitingnurseservice.org.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 22, 2019
