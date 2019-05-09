ETTELMAN - Janet N., 89, of Union, NJ, formerly from Hewlett, NY, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, David, she is survived by her three children, Susan Eisenhauer and grandchildren, Michael and Rachel, Laura Ettelman and husband Sheldon Gunter and Brian Ettelman and husband, Christopher Doyle. Janet was born in Mannheim, Germany and emigrated to the United States in 1940, growing up in New York City. She graduated from Hunter College and Kean University. Janet loved working with children. She taught at Hebrew Academy of Long Beach, Long Beach, NY for around 20 years after having been a special education teacher in Cranford and Roselle Park, NJ. She was a Girl Scout Leader for years, an avid bridge player and lover of books. Janet was an active participant in several synagogues, including Temple Sinai of Summit, NJ, Temple Sinai of Long Island, Temple Am Echad of Lynbrook, NY and Temple Sha'arey Shalom of Springfield, NJ. Janet enjoyed speaking with students and educating them regarding the Holocaust and served as a docent at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County in Glen Cove, NY. Funeral services will be on Friday, May 10 at 11 am at Menorah Chapels at Millburn, 2950 Vauxhall Rd., Union (Vauxhall), NJ. Interment at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ. Contributions can be made to either: Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County (where she volunteered for years) Welwyn Preserve 100 Cresent Beach Road Glen Cove, NJ 11542 www.hmtcli.org Mazon: A Jewish Response to Hunger PO Box 96119 Washington DC 20090 https://mazon.org/ways-to- give Published in Newsday on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary