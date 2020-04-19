|
NOLLER - Janet E., age 92, of W. Babylon, formerly of Islip Terrace on April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John T. Noller. Devoted mother of Kathleen A. Noller, James J. (Deborah) Noller and Karen N. (John) Duff. Cherished grandmother of Anna, Brendan, John Patrick, Ryan, and Jennifer and great-grandmother of Penelope. Dear sister of the late Richard and William Heck. Proud graduate of Islip High School. Janet was a registered nurse for almost 40 years at Central Islip State Hospital. She was a master gardener and long time member of the Bayard Cutting Arboretum Horticultural Society. Janet was married over sixty years to John, the love of her life. They shared a love of nursing and horticulture. Janet received great joy from spending time with her children and grandchildren, providing loving homes to many pets, and bringing vegetables, flowers, or plants which they grew in their garden and greenhouse to others. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home.The family asks that donations be made to the Southside Hospital COVID-19 Emergency Fund, through the Northwell Health site, which directs funds to support front line essential workers.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020