Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Noller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Noller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Noller Notice
NOLLER - Janet E., age 92, of W. Babylon, formerly of Islip Terrace on April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John T. Noller. Devoted mother of Kathleen A. Noller, James J. (Deborah) Noller and Karen N. (John) Duff. Cherished grandmother of Anna, Brendan, John Patrick, Ryan, and Jennifer and great-grandmother of Penelope. Dear sister of the late Richard and William Heck. Proud graduate of Islip High School. Janet was a registered nurse for almost 40 years at Central Islip State Hospital. She was a master gardener and long time member of the Bayard Cutting Arboretum Horticultural Society. Janet was married over sixty years to John, the love of her life. They shared a love of nursing and horticulture. Janet received great joy from spending time with her children and grandchildren, providing loving homes to many pets, and bringing vegetables, flowers, or plants which they grew in their garden and greenhouse to others. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home.The family asks that donations be made to the Southside Hospital COVID-19 Emergency Fund, through the Northwell Health site, which directs funds to support front line essential workers.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -