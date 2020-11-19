1/
Janet O'Donnell
O'Donnell - Janet age 99, of Hauppauge, NY, formerly a longtime resident of Smith-town, NY, passed peacefully November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of John (Jane), James, Janet Anne, Joan (Jeff) & Jerry (Carol). Adored grandmother & great grandmother. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Friday, 10am - 12pm. Service at the funeral home Friday 12pm. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
NOV
20
Service
12:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
