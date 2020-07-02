PALISWIAT - Janet, 79 of Lords Valley, PA passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family. The daughter of the late Louis and Gismonda (Scapparone) Cavasin she was born June 4, 1941 in New York, NY. She was married to Thomas Paliswiat on June 24, 1961 in New York, NY. Janet was an avid crocheter and creative decorator. Janet is survived by her husband Thomas, two sons Thomas Paliswiat, Jr and his wife Diane Sanna, Steven Paliswiat and his wife Valerie; daughter Michelle Caso and her husband Christopher; sister Helen Cavasin; grandchildren Steven, Kimberly, Jessica, Thomas III, Jason, Jenna, Daniella, Nicholas; great grandson Anthony, nieces Christina, Jennifer, Amelia, Annelise; nephews James and Julian. Family will receive friends at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 1 to 2 PM. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on July 3, 2020 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
). Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, PA. www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
.