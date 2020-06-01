Janet Warrenski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WARRENSKI - Janet In loving memory of Janet I. Warrenski; born January 29, 1929, who passed into eternity on May 28, 2020. Raised in Huntington, NY by late parents Herbert and Katherine Parmenter. Janet dedicated her life as a social service worker, helping others at Huntington Hospital, working tirelessly until age 70. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow. Janet was predeceased by husband Walter, of 56 years. She is survived by daughter Kathi (Duke) Satornino, son John (Linda), grandchildren Lisa, Donald, Jennifer, Jay, Brian, Ryan, and Kelly, and 8 precious great-grandchildren. A private burial service is being held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved