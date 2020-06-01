WARRENSKI - Janet In loving memory of Janet I. Warrenski; born January 29, 1929, who passed into eternity on May 28, 2020. Raised in Huntington, NY by late parents Herbert and Katherine Parmenter. Janet dedicated her life as a social service worker, helping others at Huntington Hospital, working tirelessly until age 70. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow. Janet was predeceased by husband Walter, of 56 years. She is survived by daughter Kathi (Duke) Satornino, son John (Linda), grandchildren Lisa, Donald, Jennifer, Jay, Brian, Ryan, and Kelly, and 8 precious great-grandchildren. A private burial service is being held.







