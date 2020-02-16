|
BREWI - Janice, C.S.J., form-erly known as Sister Grace Michel, of Maria Regina Residence on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brent-wood, N.Y. 11717, on Monday, February 17, 2020, 2p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Wake service at 3:00p.m. Funeral Rites followed by Mass on Tuesday, February 18, 2020,at 11:00a.m. at Maria Regina Chapel. Sister Janice is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717. Services entrusted to Michael J. Grant Funeral Home Inc. Brentwood N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2020