BYRNE - Janice L. age 100 of Sayville on November 21, 2019. Loving mother of James (Marilyn) and Edward (Barbara). Cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 8. Visitation will be held on Monday November 25 from 2-4 and 7-9 at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 245 Montauk Hwy W. Sayville, NY 11796. Funeral Mass Tuesday November 26 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church in Blue Point. Interment to follow at Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Coram.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2019