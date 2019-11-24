Newsday Notices
|
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
245 Montauk Hwy W.
Sayville, NY
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
245 Montauk Hwy W.
Sayville, NY
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Snow RC Church
Blue Point, NY
Janice Byrne Notice
BYRNE - Janice L. age 100 of Sayville on November 21, 2019. Loving mother of James (Marilyn) and Edward (Barbara). Cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 8. Visitation will be held on Monday November 25 from 2-4 and 7-9 at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 245 Montauk Hwy W. Sayville, NY 11796. Funeral Mass Tuesday November 26 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church in Blue Point. Interment to follow at Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Coram.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2019
