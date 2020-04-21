Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. J. O'Shea Funeral Home, Hampton Bays - Hampton Bays
94 East Montauk Highway
Hampton Bays, NY 11946
631-728-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Junge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice E. Junge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice E. Junge Notice
JUNGE Janice E., (nee Corbett), 86 of Hampton Bays, formerly of Hauppauge was received by our Lord on April 20, 2020. Died of natural causes at home with her loving family at her side. Predeceased by her brother Jimmy and her sister Joy. Celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary with her devoted husband Albert on Easter Sunday. Beloved mother to Tom (Lisa), Bob (Mary), Nancy Binder, Ken (Karen), Allyson Agosta (Sam). Cher-ished NANA to 12 wonderful grandchildren: Robert, Sean, Colleen, Erich, C.J., Pam, Kristen, Lauren, Andrew, Justin, Rylee and Dakota.Janice graduated from Bayside HS and attended Hofstra College where she met her beloved Albert. She took great pride in raising her 5 children and adored her 12 grandchildren. Jan still found time to be active her whole life in volunteer work and community and church activities. She always will be remembered as touching many lives and making every visitor feel that her home is your home. Arrangements entrusted to the R. J. O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. in Hampton Bays. A private ceremony and interment will be held on Wednesday at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Cemetery in Southampton. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -