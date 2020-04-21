|
JUNGE Janice E., (nee Corbett), 86 of Hampton Bays, formerly of Hauppauge was received by our Lord on April 20, 2020. Died of natural causes at home with her loving family at her side. Predeceased by her brother Jimmy and her sister Joy. Celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary with her devoted husband Albert on Easter Sunday. Beloved mother to Tom (Lisa), Bob (Mary), Nancy Binder, Ken (Karen), Allyson Agosta (Sam). Cher-ished NANA to 12 wonderful grandchildren: Robert, Sean, Colleen, Erich, C.J., Pam, Kristen, Lauren, Andrew, Justin, Rylee and Dakota.Janice graduated from Bayside HS and attended Hofstra College where she met her beloved Albert. She took great pride in raising her 5 children and adored her 12 grandchildren. Jan still found time to be active her whole life in volunteer work and community and church activities. She always will be remembered as touching many lives and making every visitor feel that her home is your home. Arrangements entrusted to the R. J. O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. in Hampton Bays. A private ceremony and interment will be held on Wednesday at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Cemetery in Southampton. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020