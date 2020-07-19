WILSON - Janice Leanor, Nov-ember 6, 1944 - July 12, 2020 longtime Freeport educator, passed away at her home in Fort Pierce, FL on Sunday, July 12, after a 20 month battle with colon and pancreatic cancer. Jan is survived by her wife of 51 years, Michelle L. Lineal, her sisterin-law and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Kevin Barry, her beloved nieces, Sandra Limehouse, Jennifer Harvey and Suzanne D. Barry, her loving nephews James and David Wilson. Jan was a proud Freeporter. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1962 and after completing her Bachelors degree at Queens College, began her teaching career at Bayview Ave. School. She earned a Masters from NY Institute of Technology in Labor and Industrial Relations and a PD in Administration and Super-vision from Long Island University. Jan was appointed Principal of Bayview Ave. and later Caroline G. Atkinson. She served as the President of the Freeport Teachers' Association and President of the Freeport Administrators' Association. She was the Nassau Director for the Council of Admin-istrators and Supervisors. After retirement, Jan was called to work as Interim Principal in Oyster Bay and Baldwin Public Schools. Most recently, she served as the Interim Head of St. Andrew's Episcopal Academy, Fort Pierce, FL, Jan was involved in numerous community organizations in Freeport and Fort Pierce. Hers was a life of service. In lieu of flowers, it was Jan's wish that donations be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Academy Scholarship Fund, 210 Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34950.







