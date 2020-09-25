HERRICK - Janice Mercedes Predeceased by her beloved parents, Thomas and Mercedes Herrick. Loving sister of Alan, Robert (Suzanne), Jon (Joy), Jeanne (Ron Beck), Diane (Chuck Dofflemeyer), Paul (Tania Galin) and Steven. Family will have a private viewing for Janice at Michael J. Grant Funeral Home followed by service at St. Anne's Church. She will be interred at Queen of All Saints Cemetery, Central Islip. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AHRC Suffolk Chapter https://www.ahrcsuffolk.org/donate
.