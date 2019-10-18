Home

BARKOCY - Janise Lynne, RN (nee Searby) 50, of Nacogdoches, Texas, formerly of Oyster Bay, passed away October 9, 2019 after a 2 year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Dr. Gary Barkocy an interventional Cardiologist, parents Raymond & Grace Searby, sister Lauren Haines (Mike) nephew Brian niece Ashley. Janise graduated from Oyster Bay H.S. then Villanova University, School of Nursing. They moved to Texas 15 years ago and all arrangements were in Texas.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 18, 2019
