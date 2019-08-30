|
BATYR - Janneth Bagas, on August 25, 2019 of Huntington Station, NY. Cherished wife of Mark. Loving daughter of Lolito Bagas and Maria Luz Capito. Janneth was an adoring daughter-in-law and best friend to Kenneth Batyr. A devoted sister to Jojo, Jill, Jason, Jean-Paul and Ella Luz. She was a shining star for Johnny, Reina, Chris and Alex as well as a beloved aunt and friend to so many. Of Waray-Waray descent, Janneth was blessed with the heart, humility and strength of a warrior. She will remain forever in our hearts. Family will receive friends at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc., 293 South Street Oyster Bay, Saturday 5-9 p.m. Prayer Service at 8 p.m. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 30, 2019