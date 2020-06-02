Jason Jerome
JEROME - Jason Paul of Ronkonkoma, NY on May 28, 2020 in his 44th year. Beloved son of Ralph and Linda. Dear brother of Jeffrey (Joanne) and Vanessa Munno (Dana). Known as the "Greatest Uncle" to Hanna, Olivia, Jesse, Tyler and Mason. Proud Investigative Detective for the Nassau County District Attorney's Office, who truly made a difference. Jason loved spending time with his CrossFit family. He will be loved and missed by all. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. A private burial will be held at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. www.moloneyfh.com



