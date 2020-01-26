Home

Messiah Lutheran Church
465 Pond Path
East Setauket, NY 11733
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Messiah Lutheran Church
465 Pond Pass
Setauket, NY
View Map
Jay Henry Greener Notice
GREENER - Jay Henry. His battle with Parkinson's and disability ended on January 18, his 74th birthday. Beloved husband of Lynn Marie Greener (nee Kegler) for almost 50 years. Loving father of Liann (James), Robyn (John), and Jared (Dan) and devoted grandfather to Catherine, Rachel, Daniel, Matthew, and Robert. Dear brother of Ann, Betty, Margot, and the late Alan. Born in Brooklyn, Jay was dedicated to God, country, and family. Jay graduated from Grinnell College with a BA in 1967 and remained active as class reunion chair. He was a longtime member of the University Glee Club of New York, continuing his lifelong love of song that started in the Breton Woods Boys Choir and continued throughout his life in his church choir at Messiah Lutheran Church. He was an active member of American Legion Post 417, following his service in Vietnam as a Combat Engineer in the 70th Combat Battalion. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at Messiah Lutheran Church, 465 Pond Pass, Setauket, NY on February 22nd at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, inmemoriams to The American Legion Post 417 or Messiah Lutheran Church are deeply appreciated. Inurnment at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 26, 2020
