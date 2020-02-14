Home

TILIN - Jay L. on February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Betsy. Loving father of Sam and Kelsey. Devoted son of Sonya and the late Edward. Cherished brother of Felice (Trudi). In the course of his 35+ year career, Jay worked as a post-production film editor, most recently as Head of Picture at Goldcrest Post Pro- duction. Funeral service at Boulevard Riverside Chapels, Hewlett, NY, on Sunday at 11:00 am. Interment to take place at Beth Moses Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2020
