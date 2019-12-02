|
MASSETT - Jaydien John of Massapequa Park suddenly on November 29, 2019. Cherished Son of Jessica Massett. Adored Big Brother of Jaelynn Massett. Dear Grandson of Henry and Kerry Massett. Loved Great Grandson of Henry and Florence Massett. Special Nephew of Justin and the late Jason Massett. Dearest Godson of Brian Kant. Cherished Great Nephew of Kevin and Patricia Hussey and Maureen and Chris Kant. Special Cousin of Sean and Dylan Hussey and Brian and Christopher Kant. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park on Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30am Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, Massapequa Park. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 2, 2019