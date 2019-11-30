Home

More Obituaries for Jayne Henderson
Jayne Henderson Notice
HENDERSON - Jayne on Nov-ember 29, 2019, formerly of Manhasset. Volunteer at St. Francis Hospital for 35 years, Member of the Manhasset Community Club, St. Mary's Rosary Society and Bereavement Group. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Edward (Angela), Jane and Gregory. Cherished grand-mother of Kimberly, Teddy, Olivia, Matthew and great grandmother of Colette, Lucia and Caden. Visitation on Sunday from 4pm-8pm at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset. Funeral Mass, Monday 10am St. Mary's Church, Manhasset with interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Guild of St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 30, 2019
