J.C. Reese born on September 15, 1934 passed away after a brief illness at Mount Sinai St Luke in New York on April 5, 2020 at age 85.He was born the son of Clifford and Annie Reese in Leesburg, Florida. He lived a full and diverse life. He served his country overseas as a member of the US Air Force during the Korean War. Upon his return home he worked in the US Postal Service and the VA Health System. He later found his calling as a police officer with the NYPD. He served in the NYPD for 23 years before retiring from the 73rd Precinct in Brooklyn. He was heavily invested in the community that he served and assumed the role of a Community Affairs Officer. His life was not just one of service to his country and community but also one of love and simple joys. As a youth growing up in Harlem, NY he was a member of the PAL. His circle of friends called themselves The Craftsmen. Those childhood bonds were strong and lasted their adult lives unless until separated by death as adults. He travelled the world as a member of the US Air Force during the Korean War and fondly recalled his trips to Morocco, England and France. He was an amazing singer, talented artist, a mentor, and a gifted storyteller. He was early member of Hollywood Baptist Church in Amityville, NY. He was a man known for his kindness and generosity. He had a passion for family and enjoyed communicating with relatives and compiling family history. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Lions Club with whom he travelled to West Africa. J.C. was married to his first wife Gwendolyn (nee Oliver) who passed away prematurely due to illness and with whom he fathered 2 children: Vanessa and Jacy. He later married to Heather (nee Marshall) and fathered 4 additional children: Ayana, Stephanie, Leslie and Ashton, his second marriage ended in divorce. J.C. is preceded in death by his parents as well as his cherished siblings Loudelia, James, Gerald, Yvonne, Mable, Charles and a son Ashton. He is survived by his children Vanessa (Darrell) Foster-Bay, Jacy (Minako), Ayana Watson, Stephanie, Leslie, and his older sister Odessa. He is the adored grandfather of Toya, Akilah, Ab, Mana, Heather, Jasmine Shane, Alyssa, Janet, Gwendolyn, Jennifer, Ashley, and nine great grandchildren. He will be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. His memory will forever be cherished.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020