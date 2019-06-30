BATTAGLIA - Jean. Gentle and kind Jean passed away on June 26, 2019 after a courageous and stoic battle with cancer. She was born to Dr. Joseph and Mary (Scorcia) Battaglia and spent her early years living in Brooklyn and Malverne, New York with summers in Bellport, Long island. Jean was a caring and compassionate soul who became a respected nurse and professor of nursing, with her final position on the nursing staff at her father's alma mater, Columbia University. She is survived by her daughter, Lia Pate Carolan (Sylvester), her son, Robert Pate and granddaughter, Julia Carolan; also sisters Mary Battaglia, Anne Battaglia, brothers Joseph Battaglia (Karen) and Michael Battaglia (Dorothy); nieces Janelle Battaglia, Alise Battaglia and nephew Nelson Jancaterino. Jean was beloved by many lifelong friends, and the family is especially grateful to Michael Anderson for his love and kindness. In her final days Jean found comfort in her church, Pullen Memorial Baptist, in Raleigh. The family wishes to thank the congregation for their generosity of spirit. We will all miss her. Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019