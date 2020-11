OSTERWALD - Jean Bayer was born on April 14, 1944 in Queens NY. God called her home on November 23, 2020. She was survived by her beloved husband Henry and their 4 children. Frank (Debbie) Christine Braun (Teddy) Annemarie Dowd (Robert) and Jeannine. A beloved nana to Robert, Christopher, Patrick, Brendan, Thomas, Kieran, Ryan and Andrew. A loving sister to Eileen, Vincent, Bernadette and the late Joe and John. A wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity . A Graveside Funeral will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 at Gate of Heaven cemetery. She will be truly missed.