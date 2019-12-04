|
BRENNAN - Jean Carvel, of East Northport on December 1, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late George. Dear mother of Mary Jeanne (Garry) May, Kathleen (William) Lebenns, the late David, Margaret (Carl) Rathje and Grace (Mark) Hubert. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly, Pamela, Scott, Travis, Philip, Tricia, Matthew, Jonathan and great grandmother of Holly, Judah, Paxton and Georgia. Jean was a textile designer for Wamsutta and at one time the only licensed designer for Disney linens. Jean was an avid gardener and nature lover. Visitation will be Thursday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Service Thursday 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment at Greenfield Cemetery. Donations in Jean's Memory can be made to Union United Methodist Church, 1018 Pulaski Road, East Northport, NY 11731. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 4, 2019