New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Jean Cheng Notice
JEAN CHENG -(Wan Cheng-Chang Cheng) of New Hyde Park, NY on January 2nd, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Jeanette (Howard) and Wilson (Miranda). Dear daughter of the late Chang Wen-Tai. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, William, Jensine, Kara and Daniella. Visitation at the New Hyde Park FH, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY on Saturday, January 18th 10-11am. Funeral service 11am. Interment to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020
