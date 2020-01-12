|
JEAN CHENG -(Wan Cheng-Chang Cheng) of New Hyde Park, NY on January 2nd, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Jeanette (Howard) and Wilson (Miranda). Dear daughter of the late Chang Wen-Tai. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, William, Jensine, Kara and Daniella. Visitation at the New Hyde Park FH, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY on Saturday, January 18th 10-11am. Funeral service 11am. Interment to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020