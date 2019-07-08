Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 354-0634
Reposing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Reposing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Spirit R.C. Church
New Hyde Park, NY
Jean Corio Notice
CORIO - Jean on July 5th, 2019 of Garden City Park, NY at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dearest mother of Steven (Carol), John (Annmarie), and Richard. Dear sister of Mary Scuderi. Loving grandmother of Stephanie (John), Cherished great-grand-mother of Emilia, Vivienne, Henry and Ian. Reposing at The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, Inc., 125 Hillside Ave. New Hyde Park, NY Tuesday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30am, Holy Spirit R.C. Church, New Hyde Park, NY. Entombment to follow at Saint Charles Cemetery, E. Farmingdale NY. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jean's memory to either , ASPCA or to the Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center.
Published in Newsday on July 8, 2019
