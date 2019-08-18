|
HOHLBEIN - Jean (D'Amico) 96, of Lindenhurst, NY passed away on August 6, 2019 in Mendham, NJ. Jean was born on May 3, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY and was adopted immediately by her parents, the late Joseph and Nettie D'Amico. She lived in Lindenhurst most of her life before moving to Chester, NJ 15 years ago. Jean was a very talented artist and graphic designer. Her drawings and sketches could be seen in many catalogs and magazines throughout the years. The love of family was Jean's greatest gift. She is survived by her two devoted sons, Charles Hohlbein III, & Douglas Hohlbein and his wife Amy; six loving grandchildren; eight cherished grandchildren; son-in-law, Ishaque Chaudhri; and by many other loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Hohlbein, Jr. and her daughter,Claudia Jean Hohlbein Chaudhri who passed away earlier this year. Jean's Life Celebration will be held privately by her family. Interment will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Breslau Cemetery in Lindenhurst, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019