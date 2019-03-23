|
DEHLER- Jean M. (83) on March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Dehler. Loving mother of Kevin (Barbara) Dehler, Keith Dehler, Laura Dehler, David (Sally) Dehler, Jeanne Marie Dehler, Douglas Dehler, Matthew (Kristine) Dehler, Carolyn (Kevin) Dehler-Raynoha, and the late Melissa Dehler. Adoring grandmother of Damian, Valerie, Derek, Kevin, Dylan, Kathryn, Sydney, Ryan, Kennedy, Emory, Quincy, Ashleigh, and Caleb. Proud great-grandmother of Zander, Liv, Ledger, and Rileigh. Cherished sister of Anne Peter and Virginia Bellavia. Visitation Sunday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, 280 E. Main Street, Smithtown, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice and/or the LI State Veterans Home.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019