JEAN GIARRATANO

GIARRATANO - Jean 93, Holtsville, NY, passed away July 23, a few days short of her 94th birthday. Preceded in death by her loving husband Angelo, a WWII Veteran and avid Yankee fan, she is survived by siblings Sam Iraggi and Emily Gianni. Jean is the daughter of immigrants, the eighth of ten children raised in Brooklyn in trying times with positive outcomes through the depression era and World War II, which took one of her brothers, Michael. Jean was out-going, warm, sharp-witted, family-centered, a unique, unforgettable person, with more friends than you can count. She is godmother to eight children. There will be an open-air religious celebration of her life at the gravesite in Calverton Cemetery, Wednesday, July 29, 4:30PM, an online zoom meeting at 10AM on Sunday morning where people will share memories, and a memorial celebration next year on her birthday when this health crisis that has kept us apart hopefully clears.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store