1/1
Jean Harms
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARMS - Jean (1930 2020) passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. Married to Charles for 60 years before his passing in 2014. Survived by sons Charles, Jr. (Kim) and Christopher (Marcy); grandchildren Courtney (Bryan), Megan (Paul), Christopher, Jr. (Sarah), Margaret (Damian) and Emily; and, great-grandchildren Teddy, Willa, Bodie, Effie, Millie and Berwick. Retired Vice-President with The Manhattan Savings Bank, and long-time associate with the Diocese of Brooklyn. Will be missed by all she touched.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved