HARMS - Jean (1930 2020) passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. Married to Charles for 60 years before his passing in 2014. Survived by sons Charles, Jr. (Kim) and Christopher (Marcy); grandchildren Courtney (Bryan), Megan (Paul), Christopher, Jr. (Sarah), Margaret (Damian) and Emily; and, great-grandchildren Teddy, Willa, Bodie, Effie, Millie and Berwick. Retired Vice-President with The Manhattan Savings Bank, and long-time associate with the Diocese of Brooklyn. Will be missed by all she touched.







