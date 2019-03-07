LAMANNA - Jean, world traveler and wife of a dancing man, passed peacefully on February 27th, 2019. She was pre-deceased in death by her husband, Carmelo. Jean was a dynamic matriarch and life-long learner, and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees while raising 8 children. She was an educator, supporter of charitable organizations, and the family's holiday hostess. Jean's travels across the seven continents were legendary, and her journeys with her husband, children and grandchildren were the delight of her life. She is survived by her children Paula (John), John (Ana), Marie (Jody), Edward, Charles, Francis (Beth), Beth (Gene), and James. Cherished grandmother of Emily (Thomas), Nicholas, Andrea (Jim), Evelyn, Joseph, and Edward. Friends may call Sunday, March 10 from 2-7PM at Thomas F. Dalton, 29 Atlantic Ave, Floral Park, NY (RR Plaza). Funeral Mass Monday, March 11 at 9:15AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, Floral Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, please give the gift of life by donating blood and platelets to your local blood bank or a memorial may be made to the . Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary