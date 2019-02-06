Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Levy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Levy

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jean Levy Notice
LEVY - Jean (nee Riordan) on February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold E. Levy (USN Sea Bee WWII). Loving mother of Thomas J., James P. (Kristine) and Patrick J. (Lori) Dear grandma of Grace, Joseph, Christopher & Jennifer. Friends may call Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11:00 AM at Holy Family R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations in her memory to Holy Family Outreach Program.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
Download Now