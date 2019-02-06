|
LEVY - Jean (nee Riordan) on February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold E. Levy (USN Sea Bee WWII). Loving mother of Thomas J., James P. (Kristine) and Patrick J. (Lori) Dear grandma of Grace, Joseph, Christopher & Jennifer. Friends may call Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11:00 AM at Holy Family R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations in her memory to Holy Family Outreach Program.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2019