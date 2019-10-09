Home

LIPSHIE - Jean, of Brooklyn and formerly of Hauppauge, on October 3, 2019 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Devoted mother of Jonathan (Patricia Brosnan), Candida Davis (Matthew), Seth (Maureen Tipping Lipshie), Gabrielle Lipshie Wilhelm. Adored grandmother of Noah and Jesse Lipshie, Chase, Sloane and Seaver Lipshie, Spenser de la Vega (Victor), Sawyer, Rylie, Steel and Delaney Davis, Kirby and Mason Wilhelm. A memorial service will be scheduled.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 9, 2019
