LYNCH - Jean F. one of those "Collins Girls" of Springfield Gardens, formerly of Uniondale, residing in N. Merrick, passed away on February 26, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Leonard "Mickey." Loving mother of Michael (MaryAnn), James (Nancy), Jeanne Curnuck (Richard), Margaret Fici (Joseph), and Virginia Kuster (Paul). Cherished by her 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. Adored sister of Winifred Carson, Joseph Collins, and predeceased by her siblings Gloria Focht, John Collins, and Ann Aitken. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10:15 am, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Merrick, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019