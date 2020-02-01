|
RONCALLO - Jean M. Esq., of Massapequa on January 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Hon. Angelo and Priscille.Loving sister of Paul (Joanne), John (Bernadette), James "Jason" (Beth) and the late Marc. Cherished aunt of Hannah, John Angelo, Patrick, Christina and Daniel. Devoted grand aunt of Zayden. Adored godmother of Sean and Kathryn. Fond niece of Sr. Anthony Therese, OP, Grace-marie Whitfield (Deacon Gerry) and Arline Whitcomb. Will be missed by many cousins and friends. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massa-pequa. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11:00am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers donations in her mem-ory to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 1, 2020