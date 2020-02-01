Home

POWERED BY

Services
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Roncallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Roncallo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean M. Roncallo Notice
RONCALLO - Jean M. Esq., of Massapequa on January 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Hon. Angelo and Priscille.Loving sister of Paul (Joanne), John (Bernadette), James "Jason" (Beth) and the late Marc. Cherished aunt of Hannah, John Angelo, Patrick, Christina and Daniel. Devoted grand aunt of Zayden. Adored godmother of Sean and Kathryn. Fond niece of Sr. Anthony Therese, OP, Grace-marie Whitfield (Deacon Gerry) and Arline Whitcomb. Will be missed by many cousins and friends. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massa-pequa. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11:00am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers donations in her mem-ory to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William E Law Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -