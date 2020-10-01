McCauley - Jean (Liebau), 91 of Huntington died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday September 29th surrounded by family. Born August 29, 1929 to Walter and Jane in Doylestown, PA. She was the wife of the late Donald S. McCauley and loving mother of Donald (Ann Marie), Mary Jean (Neil), Melissa (Jimmy), Meg and David (Kathy). She had ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Sister to Charlie and Ted. The family will receive friends Friday 10/2 from 10am- 12pm at M.A. Connell in Huntington.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store