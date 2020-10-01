1/
Jean (Liebau) McCauley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCauley - Jean (Liebau), 91 of Huntington died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday September 29th surrounded by family. Born August 29, 1929 to Walter and Jane in Doylestown, PA. She was the wife of the late Donald S. McCauley and loving mother of Donald (Ann Marie), Mary Jean (Neil), Melissa (Jimmy), Meg and David (Kathy). She had ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Sister to Charlie and Ted. The family will receive friends Friday 10/2 from 10am- 12pm at M.A. Connell in Huntington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved