Jean McGonigle

Jean McGonigle Notice
McGONIGLE - Jean on March 20, 2019 of Long Beach, NY. Beloved wife of the late John A. Loving mother of Susan Elise Coffey, John, Kathleen and Kevin McGonigle. Cher-ished grandmother of Bridget and Marisa Genevieve. Great grandmother of Penelope, Steven, Patty, Elizabeth, Kate, Jack and TJ and also great-great grandmother of Little Joey. Reposing Macken Mortuary Island Park Chapel, 3930 Long Beach Road, Sunday 2-4, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 am, St. Ignatius Martyr RC Church, Long Beach. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers Foundation and AHRC Adult Housing would be appreciated. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 22, 2019
