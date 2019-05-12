MURPHY - Jean "GiGi" Novak, a resident of Port Washington for 63 years, passed away on February 14, 2019, in Marietta, GA. Born on April 4, 1932, she was raised in Hudson, NY. Entering school speaking only Hungarian, Jean quickly learned English, skipped 2nd grade and was the first in her family to attend college. After graduation from Green Mountain College, Jean worked for IBM. She married I. Craig Murphy and moved to Port Washington in 1955. She was a stay-at-home mom, a Cub Scout Den Mother, a Brownie Leader and served on the PTA. She joined the Port Washington School District as a language tutor and then as office manager for Nicolai Door Co. Later, she worked at the Manhasset Mail, editing classifieds and as restaurant reviewer. In 1982, Jean became the Manhasset School District Adult Education Program Coordinator. Known for her attention to detail, she coordinated hundreds of adult education programs, retiring in 2004 after 22 years. She helped form the West Point Parents Club of Long Island, serving as President and was active with the Manhasset School District Retirees. She was most proud of her three "rotten kids" and "spoiled grandchildren" whom she called her shining stars. Known to her friends as "The General", they enjoyed her "New Yawk" sense of humor and strong loyalty. Jean spent hours at her beloved beach, enjoyed completing NY Times crossword puzzles, gardening and cooking Hungarian spe-cialties. Jean was preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Margaret Novak; brother, Steve Novak and his wife Mary. She is survived by her children, Craig (Anne) Murphy of Puyallup, WA, Brenda (Keller) Taylor of New Hope, PA, and Dana Murphy of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Stephanie, Natalie, Kathryn and Kristopher; sister-in-law, Pat Novak; nieces, nephews and grand dogs, Sophie, Belle and Daisy. Her family thanks Dr. Holly Bienenstock, Dr. Charles Conte, Dr. Jason Karp, Dr. John Sheehan and staff for their care. Friends are invited to say goodbye to Jean from 4-7 PM on May 17 at Fairchild Sons Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset. A private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, Smithtown,www.guidedog.org Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary