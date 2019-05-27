|
|
CODY-Sister Jean Patrick, CSJ, at Maria Regina residence on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717, on Tuesday May 28, 2019. Opening prayers at 2 pm and Prayer service at 4:30 pm. Final farewell ritual on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am, immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy. Sister Jean Patrick Cody is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Rd, Brentwood, NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., Brentwood, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2019