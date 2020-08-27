1/
Jean Rossetti
ROSSETTI - Jean E. of Locust Valley, NY on August 24, 2020 age 89. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of William K. (Patricia) and Barbara Pawson (Richard). Dear sister of Robert Beers (Gail) and the late Margery Sheridan and the late Charmers Beers. Proud grandmother of Nicole and Taylor. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Visitation at DodgeThomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove on Saturday from 2-4pm. Interment private. www.DodgeThomas.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
