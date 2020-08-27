Jean Rossetti

ROSSETTI - Jean E. of Locust Valley, NY on August 24, 2020 age 89. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of William K. (Patricia) and Barbara Pawson (Richard). Dear sister of Robert Beers (Gail) and the late Margery Sheridan and the late Charmers Beers. Proud grandmother of Nicole and Taylor. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Visitation at DodgeThomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove on Saturday from 2-4pm. Interment private. www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2020.