GREGOR - Sister Jean Ruth, OP (formerly Sister Miriam David, OP) was born into eternal life on February 20, 2020. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. Wake Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with prayers at 4:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with morning prayers at 10:10 AM. Liturgy at 10:30 AM. Wake and Mass at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, 555 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Dominic.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020