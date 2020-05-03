|
|
SPRUCE- Jean A., 89 of Sayville, passed gently into the arms of The Lord on April 24 from a very brief Non-Covid related illness. She was predeceased by her husband George and her daughter Donna. She is survived by her children George, David (Jan) and Ellen along with her granddaughter Danielle (Harold) and her great grandson Harold, along with her beloved labrador Abby. Jean was the true definition of the perfect mother- generous, loving, selfless, kind and entirely dedicated to her family. She was blessed with 86 years of wonderful health, during which time she enjoyed the simple things in life. Early on, she loved to fish and clam at the family's summer home in Easthampton as well as ride and care for her three horses in Sayville. She was a tremendous softball fan as well, traveling all over the country to attend her daughter's games. Quiet and reserved by nature, she could really chew your ear if the topic was softball. Most recently, she was able to travel to many National Parks and also go on her dream trip to Alaska, not only once but three times, which brought her so much happiness. Jean was an amazing cook as well of which her family certainly reaped a lifetime of benefits. She also loved dogs and Labradors in particular. She will be missed beyond words but all of her life's lessons along with her beautiful spirit will continue to live on through her loving family. A celebration of Jean's life will take place at a later date. Donations in honor of Jean's memory may be given to : AMERICA'S VET DOGS, 371 East Jericho Turnpike Smith- town, NY 11787
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020