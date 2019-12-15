Home

Franklin Funeral Home, Inc. - Franklin Square
42 New Hyde Park Road
Franklin Square, NY 11010
(516) 775-9491
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Catherine of Sienna RCC
1936 - 2019
Jean Stevens Notice
STEVENS - Jean 10/16/1936 - 12/13/2019 Jean Stevens of Franklin Square, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Stevens. Beloved mother of Cathy Stevens, JoAnn Shea, John (Lori) Stevens, and Brian (Christine) Stevens. Loving and special grandmother to John, Jacyln, Catherine, Christopher, Matthew, Kerri, Danny, Brian, and Tyler. She was survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews and was loved by all. Jean enjoyed her work as head of payroll and Union President of Herricks UFSD. Arrangements entrusted to Franklin Funeral Home, Inc. 42 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY 11010. Visitation will be held Tuesday December 17th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday December 18th at 9:30am at Saint Catherine of Sienna RCC. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019
