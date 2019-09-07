|
STROTHMANN - Jean Florence Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Friend. Jean F. Strothmann, age 87, passed away on August 25, 2019 in Vero Beach, FL. She was born on January 18, 1932 in Flushing, NY to John and Bertha (Bergens) McDougall. She was a 1949 graduate of Mepham High School in Bellmore, NY and went on to graduate from SUNY Cortlandt with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education, and Hunter College with a Master's degree in Education. A longtime resident of Merrick, NY and more recently Vero Beach, FL, she taught Physical Education in Massa-pequa, NY. She enjoyed playing golf, sports, reading and spending time with her friends and family, including traveling with her husband to South Africa, Europe and Hawaii. She didn't miss a school concert, sports game or graduation. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Derek A.Strothmann, and is survived by children: Susan Strothmann, Derek J. Strothmann (Marlies), Krista Strothmann and Laura Strothmann Williams (James); and five grandchildren: Jason, Wouter, Nicolas, Emily Jean and Jack. A memorial service, conducted by Pastor James Smith, will take place 10 AM on September 14, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1375 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Newsday on Sept. 7, 2019