Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
8:00 PM
Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home
200 East Main Street
Islip, NY
ELLING - Jean W., of Central Islip, LI on March 1, 2019. Beloved mother of Kenneth Christian William Pieper. Loving mother-in-law of Anthony Rosana. Cherished by her extended family, Christine (Keith), Antonio, Logan and Louella. In addition to her love for her family, Jean loved music and enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines International. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). A Religious Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday at 8:00PM. Cremation to be held privately. In lieu of flowers Jean's family suggests donations may be made in her loving memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or the North Shore Animal League, Attn: Tribute Gifts Program, 16 Lewyt St., Port Washington, NY 11050. Visiting Monday 2:00PM until 4:30PM and 7:00PM until 9:30PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 2, 2019
